Peanut Festival getting squared away for November open

It's nearly Peanut Festival season and work is wrapping up in days for one of the most expansive new additions to look forward to this year - a new paved parking lot.

According to Peanut Festival President, Jason Rudd, crews are finishing up the last 8 acres of the parking lot. Weather permitting, they should finish work in about 8 days. This will add 3,800 paved parking spots to the 200 acre fairgrounds.

The festival kicks off Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 12. Tickets are on sale right now at the Peanut Festival website. Rudd didn't have numbers yet for how many tickets have been sold so far, but did say last year they had about 100,000 people attend the two-weekend event and expect similar numbers this year.

If you are looking to get the most bang for your buck, Rudd suggests getting a mega pass.

"The mega pass allows you to get gate admission into the fairgrounds and a ride arm band. You can use it any night of your choice. Day or night. Any time we're open for any one day. So, for $25 you get in and get to ride all the rides," said Rudd.

If you don't want to get a mega pass, tickets are $6 online and $7 at the gate. Parking is free.

