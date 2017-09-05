Police: Suspect shot while trying to run over Montgomery officer

Another person has been charged with robbery after a chase that ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.More >>
The Prattville Police Department says it's investing an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with making terroristic threats to a Montgomery high school Thursday.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.More >>
Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail.More >>
A capital murder suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Dothan homicide, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
A total of three people are facing robbery charges in Houston County, according to the Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Autauga County Judge Sibley Reynolds granted a $400,000 appeal bond for Vegas Contorno, the woman recently sentenced to 20 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.More >>
