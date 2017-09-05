Police: Suspect shot while trying to run over Montgomery officer

Police officers on the scene of the shooting incident at the Krystal restaurant on Norman Bridge Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Montgomery Police Department confirms one of its officers was injured Tuesday afternoon during an incident that resulted in other officers being forced to fire their weapons at a suspect.

According to department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. during an undercover operation at the Krystal restaurant on Norman Bridge Road.

Duckett said as the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, he drove at officers, using his vehicle as a weapon. One officer was struck by the vehicle and has since been taken to an area hospital for treatment of what are said to be minor injuries.

Other MPD officers fired their weapons at the suspect, striking him as he fled the scene. The vehicle was later found dumped on Burgwyn Road near Rosa Parks Avenue.

Duckett said a neighbor alerted officers that the suspect ran into a house in the 4500 block of Rosa Parks. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take the lead on the case as a matter of standard procedure due to an officer discharging their firearm.

