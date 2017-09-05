Alabama facilities to open for evacuated livestock from Florida

Evacuated livestock from Florida could find a home in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will be opening four temporary sheltering facilities.

The ADAI has been in contact with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama Horse Council and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, about moving cattle among other animals as now Category 5 Hurricane Irma approaches Florida.

"Hurricane Irma, upgraded to a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, has the capability of causing catastrophic damage. We stand ready to assist our neighbors in Florida, by providing a place for those who need shelter for their livestock,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan.

Alabama's State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier has also been in contact with Florida's State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Short about evacuating certain livestock and animals. According to the ADAI, those animals chosen for evacuation will be exempt from veterinary inspection.

The four temporary sheltering facilities are located in Andalusia, Montgomery, Dothan and New Brockton. If these four facilities should reach maximum capacity, updates will be posted to the AGI website.

The ADAI is asking that owners of the livestock being evacuated be sure to bring appropriate tools and items such as feed, water, records of feeding, vaccinations and proof of ownership.

The four temporary sheltering facilities are listed below:

Covington Center Arena; Andalusia, AL

Garrett Coliseum; Montgomery, AL

Houston County Farm Center; Dothan, AL

5 County Complex; New Brockton, AL

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.