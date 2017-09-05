AL Labor Day weekend traffic deaths drop in 2017

Alabama's roadways saw a 40 percent reduction in Trooper-investigated traffic fatalities during the 2017 Labor Day weekend compared to the previous year, Alabama State Troopers said Tuesday.

Troopers investigated a total of three traffic fatalities and one drowning over the holiday, which ran from Sept. 1-4. In 2016 there were five Trooper-investigated fatalities and a single drowning.

The fatal crashes happened in Blount, Chilton, and Wilcox counties.

"All three of the individuals killed were driving vehicles equipped with seat belts," Troopers said, but "only one of the drivers was buckled up."

Troopers in Marine Patrol investigated one drowning on Logan Martin Lake.

The cases remain under investigation Statewide totals are not available at this time. ?

