AL gas prices jump 40 cents in a month; Still among nation's cheapest

Alabamians are seeing a larger chunk of their paychecks going into the gas tank thanks to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, the temporary shut down of major gasoline pipelines that supply much of the South's fuel, and the uncertainty from Hurricane Irma.
According to AAA, Alabama's average price for a gallon of regular fuel has climbed 40 cents in the last month, with 36 cents of that coming in just the last week.
The state's current average is $2.49 per gallon, up from $2.13 a week ago and $2.09 a month ago. At this time one year ago, the average was $1.97 per gallon.
Alabama is hardly alone when it comes to climbing gas prices, though it's still below the national average of $2.64 per gallon and among the lowest average prices in the country.
Some of the highest average prices in the nation include California at $3.12 and Hawaii at $3.10. Arizona at $2.40, along with Missouri and Mississippi at $2.45, have the lowest average prices in the nation.