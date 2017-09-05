Millbrook woman charged with murder in shooting death of uncle

A Millbrook woman has been charged with murder after confessing to shooting her uncle in a convenience store parking lot, according to the Millbrook Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Main Street. Police say the victim, 47-year-old Kenneth L. Williams, was shot once in the chest.

A nurse stopped to help him on the scene, but Williams died later at a Montgomery hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Sheneika N. Oliver, 30, turned herself in at the police station, according to police. Officers recovered a small caliber pistol they believe was used in the shooting.

Oliver was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked in the Elmore County Jail, and her bond was set at $150,000.

"These two people were related. From my understanding Mr. Williams and Ms. Oliver had been arguing back and forth most of the day and that it had became very heated. Apparently it came to a head in the parking lot of a convenience store when Oliver approached Mr. Williams and shot him in his chest with a small caliber pistol," said Police Chief P.K. Johnson.

