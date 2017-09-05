Montgomery Humane Society working to nurse stray dog back to health

The Montgomery Humane Society is working to nurser a dog they picked up last Monday back to health.

Harvey is his name and the initial image shared on the MHS's Facebook shows a clearly emaciated Harvey wandering the street. Harvey's ribs are visible as his coat is deteriorated. He looks fragile, and it looks like he can barely stand.

Lucky for Harvey, the MHS found him in time and vets have taken care of him to get him back on the road to a healthy recovery.

"After almost a week of vet care he still has a long road ahead of him. Luckily he has the spirit and determination to weather the storm," the MHS said in a post on its Facebook page.

The MHS says they will post updates on Harvey's condition in the future.

