Montgomery City Council rejects lodging tax increase, delays budget vote

The Montgomery City Council was expected to vote on the budget for the next fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday night. However, the council’s failure to adopt a controversial lodging tax increase on Tuesday caused the budget to be pushed to the next scheduled meeting.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said the 1 percent increase would have brought $1 million in revenue to the City. 21 percent of that, Strange said, would go back to the tourism industry. The rest would create a financial reserve for the city.

“If you take it out, that takes some action aside from that because it would leave us without a reserve,” Strange said. “They know they can’t pass a budget without a reserve.”

Strange said more than $1 million dollars is spent in Montgomery every night by people who are visiting. Strange said data showed the tax increase would add an average of 75 cents per night to a hotel bill.

Mindy Hanan, president and CEO of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, addressed the council in opposition to a tax increase. She acknowledged that the city needs more revenue, but she said the lodging tax is the “wrong tax” to increase to bring it in.

“Montgomery is already one of the highest cities in the county when it comes to lodging tax,” Hanan said.

Hanan said she showed the council research showing, for 2016, Montgomery’s effecting lodging tax rate was 17.1 percent. Hanan said raising the rate to 18.1 percent would put Montgomery in the top 10 in the country.

According to Hanan, what the hospitality industry in Alabama needs is investment in its workforce.

“If they’re going to raise the tax, I would like to see some of the money go to workforce development and give the restaurants and hotels a voice in how that money is spent,” said Hanan.

With regards to the 21 percent Strange said would go back to the industry, Hanan said that was not made clear to business owners. Strange admitted there seems to have been some miscommunication about the tax increase itself and the details of the proposal.

“I just think there’s some confusion,” Strange said. “The Chamber of Commerce is supporting it. I just think this is just a little blip in the road. Hopefully, when we explain that to the appropriate people, we’ll see what happens.”

There were four “yes” votes, four “no” votes and one abstaining vote on the tax increase, blocking the council from adopting it. With $1 million of the budget off the table, for now, the council will have to work to re-work the budget before it can be voted on. The council has until Sept. 20 to vote on a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1.

