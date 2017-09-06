Bond revoked for suspect in attempted murder of Montgomery officer

Woods being taken in an ambulance from the scene Tuesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Bond has been revoked for Donnell Woods, the man charged with attempted murder for reportedly trying to run over a Montgomery police officer Tuesday, as well as other drug-related counts.

The charges are related to an undercover operation and shooting incident that took place around 3:30 p.m. outside the Krystal restaurant on Norman Bridge Road. Court documents indicate Woods sold an police informant methamphetamine during the operation.

When Woods attempted to get away, he struck a Montgomery officer with his car. Officers shot into Woods’ car in response, and he sustained non-life-threatening injuries while fleeing the scene.

A short time later, Woods abandoned the car and fled on foot. Court records indicate the man is charged with third-degree burglary and unlawful imprisonment at two different addresses where he held residents against their will while attempting to escape the police.

MPD Captain Regina Duckett said a citizen witnessed the activity and flagged down an officer. Woods surrendered to police and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Woods was out on bond for two unrelated drug charges at the time of the incident. Wednesday morning, District Attorney Daryl Bailey's office petitioned a circuit judge to revoke Woods’ bond on the prior counts, which was granted.

"When we are talking about drugs, some people may say, ‘that’s not that serious’,” Bailey stated. “But when you are talking about distributing drugs, selling drugs, it becomes a very dangerous activity. We have seen some homicides in recent weeks in Montgomery, dealing with the drug trade, people selling drugs. When there’s a dispute, people get killed. It’s very dangerous.”

Woods currently faces seven felony counts related to Tuesday’s incident including attempting to commit murder, burglary third degree, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful imprisonment second degree-unlawful restraint, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents indicate Woods was in possession of ecstasy, powder cocaine, marijuana, and meth at the time of his arrest.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation into the officer-involved shooting, MPD is investigating the remainder of the case.

