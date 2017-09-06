Phenix City man indicted for child porn, sex abuse charges - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A Phenix City man was arrested Wednesday on grand jury indictments for several charges involving child pornography and sexual abuse.

Benjamin Daniel Watson, 39, was indicted on one charge of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and six counts of possession of child pornography. 

Watson was indicted on Aug. 24. 

