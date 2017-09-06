Phenix City man indicted for child porn, sex abuse charges

An Autauga County grand jury has taken "no action" in a January shooting investigation that left two people dead and a third injured based on a finding that it was a murder-suicide.More >>
An Autauga County grand jury has taken "no action" in a January shooting investigation that left two people dead and a third injured based on a finding that it was a murder-suicide.More >>
A man has been charged with assault for biting an officer attempting to take him into custody following a crash in Montgomery, court documents indicate.More >>
A man has been charged with assault for biting an officer attempting to take him into custody following a crash in Montgomery, court documents indicate.More >>
The Prattville Police Department says it's investing an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.More >>
The Prattville Police Department says it's investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department confirms one of its officers was involved in a shooting Tuesday.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department confirms one of its officers was involved in a shooting Tuesday.More >>
Another person has been charged with robbery after a chase that ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.More >>
Another person has been charged with robbery after a chase that ended in a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Opelika police are searching for a man and woman suspected of fraudulently using a credit card. Security cameras captured images of the suspects purchasing items at several Opelika businesses in June.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with making terroristic threats to a Montgomery high school Thursday.More >>
A juvenile has been charged with making terroristic threats to a Montgomery high school Thursday.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a suspect who attempted to use a fake $50 bill Saturday evening.More >>
Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail.More >>
Pike County leaders have all but reached the point of no return on the construction of a new jail.More >>