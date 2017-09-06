How to track hurricanes in the First Alert Weather app

You can keep track of all of the hurricanes in the Atlantic basin with your WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app.

All you need to do is make sure a few options are selected on your radar. First, launch your WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app and click on radar on the bottom right side of the screen.

Once on radar, click on the layers button, which looks like three sheets of paper towards the bottom right.

Under overlays, make sure "Tropical Tracks" is selected.

Now, exit the layers section and scroll the map over and zoom out to show Florida and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.