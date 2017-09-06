Maxwell AFB, federal agencies prepare for Hurricane Irma

Maxwell Air Force Base will be the site of disbursement for hundreds of trailers carrying relief supplies as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Maxwell, as an Incident Staging Base for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will receive around 800 trailers full of water, food, generators and other supplies communities in Irma's path will need. FEMA and Defense Logistics Agency crews are already at Maxwell and more will arrive to receive the supplies and direct their distribution following the storm.

“Team Maxwell is more than prepared to host FEMA and DLA for this vital mission,” said Col. Melissa Stone, vice commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing. “We’ll do whatever we can to help these agencies bring relief to the people who will be affected by this dangerous storm.”

Maxwell is also preparing to receive military aircraft and evacuees from affected areas if necessary, Stone said.

According to the Associated Press, a Virginia search and rescue team, Virginia Task Force 1, has been deployed to assist with Irma relief and will stage in Mobile until it is determined where they need to help.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.