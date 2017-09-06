Carjacking of woman caught on camera in Prattville

Wilson, on left, is seen on surveillance running away to get help as the suspects drive off in her car. (Source: Prattville Police Department)

An Autauga County woman considers herself lucky to be alive after she was carjacked outside of a popular hotspot in Prattville, and investigators now believe three people were involved in the armed robbery.

It happened Monday morning, Labor Day, around 12:30 a.m. at the Bama Lanes and Blue Iguana Bar & Grill off of East Main Street.

Surveillance released by the Prattville Police Department shows the victim, Denise Wilson, pull into the parking lot to meet a friend for drinks after her late shift as a bartender.

The suspects’ truck, what investigators believe is a newer model white Toyota Tacoma with black rims, pulls into the parking lot as well and the people inside don’t waste any time setting their sights on a target, parking two cars up from Denise Wilson.

"The suspect vehicle stays back a bit and is watching her. We believe they were preparing to do some type of crime. They saw her pull in. Not sure if they followed her. They came from two different directions. She parks and the suspect vehicle parks one or two spots over," said Captain Jeff Hassell, who oversees Prattville PD’s investigative division.

Two gunmen wearing bandanas over the lower half of their faces approach her 2012 Nissan Sentra, one on the driver side with a long gun and one on the passenger side with a handgun.

“As soon as they came around my car, they started hitting it on the backside, tapping on it to rattle me,” Wilson said. “He tapped his muzzle on my car window. My face was on the other side of that glass so I just got out and did what he told me to do.”

The men yelled curse words at her and barked orders, Wilson said. She already had her car in park and a big telephone pole was in front of her, so she couldn’t floor it and get away. She was afraid that if she threw it in reverse or drive, the suspects would see it immediately and she would be shot. Terrified, she got out of the car as they stole everything she had.

“They told me to get out of my car, but not quite so nicely, and told me to leave my purse and my phone and everything,” Wilson said.

They drove off in her car and the third person behind the wheel of the white truck left too.

Wilson, shaken and scared, ran into the Blue Iguana for help.

Her car, purse, phone, laptop, and duffel bag full of personal items were gone, but she was not injured.

Prattville police revealed a development in the investigation Wednesday after Wilson’s car was spotted at the Wendy’s in Selma. Police responded to the area to look for it and located it, sparking a chase that ended with a crash. One person was arrested and another person in the car bailed out and got away.

Members of both police departments were questioning the suspect in custody Wednesday afternoon as the investigation continues.

“We’ve reached out to probably 20 or 30 different law enforcement agencies across Central Alabama inquiring about the suspect vehicle and inquiring about any other crimes similar to this that might have occurred outside of our jurisdiction that would give us another lead to go off of,” Cpt. Hassell said.

Investigators do not believe the carjacking was related to car break-ins at Prattville shopping centers on Tuesday. Several cars had windows smashed out along East Main Street/Cobbs Ford Road, according to police.

Wilson wrote about her ordeal in a post on Facebook and it’s been shared hundreds of times. She urged people to stay alert.

“Pay attention to what’s going on. This is happening in Prattville and Millbrook. People are being robbed, cars are being broken into. It’s happening in our community and I want people to be safe. That was some scary stuff. I have two daughters. I want them to be aware of their surroundings all the time,” she said.

She’s changed the way she does things now and does not plan to go out after work.

“It’s not safe to do that anymore. It’s just not. I won’t go it again,” Wilson added. “Don’t go anywhere without anybody. Have a buddy system. Even if you’re a block away, text them and tell them to come by the front door and watch for you to come in if you’re by yourself.”

Prattville police ask anyone with information on the suspects’ truck to call the department or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. A detailed description of the gunmen was not available.

“You need to know your surroundings at all times. In this case, a vehicle pulled up beside her. If this happens to you in a parking lot and you don’t feel comfortable, drive off,” Cpt. Hassell stated. “Lock your doors. Try to park under well-lit areas. Park close to establishments.”

