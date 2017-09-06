Volunteers needed for professional golf tournament in Prattville - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Guardian Championship.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill will host 144 golfers in the upcoming tournament Sept. 22-24.

The upcoming weekend event will be free to the public. The tournament will feature some of the top golfers from around the world, including a Montgomery native, as well as a few Alabama and Auburn alum.

This will be the 20th year in a row that professional women's golf is played at this trail.

The gates open at 6:30 a.m.Friday through Sunday and close 30 minutes after the last play.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Guardian Championship website.

