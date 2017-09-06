Volunteers needed for professional golf tournament in Prattville

Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Guardian Championship.

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capitol Hill will host 144 golfers in the upcoming tournament Sept. 22-24.

The upcoming weekend event will be free to the public. The tournament will feature some of the top golfers from around the world, including a Montgomery native, as well as a few Alabama and Auburn alum.

This will be the 20th year in a row that professional women's golf is played at this trail.

The gates open at 6:30 a.m.Friday through Sunday and close 30 minutes after the last play.

For more information or to volunteer, visit the Guardian Championship website.

