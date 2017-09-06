ASU looks to fix mistakes ahead of battle with Troy

The Alabama State University Hornets are on the road this weekend as the team travels to Troy for the second game of the season. Both lost their season openers with ASU losing to Tuskegee 14-6 and Troy losing to Boise State 24-13.

ASU head coach Brian Jenkins said the offense played well against Tuskegee but in the end, the team hurt itself with multiple penalties and mental errors.

"The number one thing I told them, 'Guys, we can't allow Alabama State to beat Alabama State.' And that's what was happening," Jenkins said.

Jenkins was pleased with the way the offense looked in the game, saying the offense ran the ball well and threw it the best he has seen in a long time. He said the team needs to work on finishing games.

"When you have 400 yards of offense and you lose the ball game and the defense holds their opponent to just six points, that lets you know right off the bat that you're not finishing," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says he will prepare for Troy by going back to the drawing board to correct mistakes and build on what the team did do well last week. He is preparing for a physical game against a good football team in Troy, but he doesn't see it any different from any other game.

"We prepare ourselves like we prepare for any other game. We prepare to win," Jenkins explained.

Last year, Troy made history by becoming the first team in Sun Belt Conference history to earn a national ranking when it broke into the AP Poll at No. 25.

If ASU gets the win, it will be the first win over Troy since 1991 when the Hornets won 22-19. They also claimed the HBCU National Championship in the same season.

Kickoff between ASU and Troy is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

