It's rivalry week for the Huntingdon Hawks football team

Coach Turk said it won't take much to get his players excited about Saturday's game. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It's rivalry week for the Huntingdon Hawks. The team will hit the road to meet with Birmingham Southern Saturday night.

While the Hawks are coming off 38-24 loss to Guilford, the Panthers started their season with a 29-25 victory over LaGrange.

Huntingdon head coach Mike Turk says he was disappointed in the loss, but the team learned a lot in the first game.

"We had a lot of guys out there for the first time. Some of them played like it, some of them didn't," Turk said. "We're very encouraged by a lot of things we saw." Turk said he has to correct the mistakes from Saturday but thinks the team will improve week to week.

There were also two players that stood out in the first game of the season, wide receiver Otis Porter and quarterback Chip Taylor.

Otis had seven receptions for a total of 153 yards and a touchdown. He also helped the team set up two other scores.

Taylor made his starting debut at quarterback by throwing for 354 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and completing almost 48 percent of his passes. Turk said he was pleased with how Taylor ran the team and with the decisions he made at quarterback.

Despite the loss, the coach says the intensity and spirit of the rivalry will help get the players ready for the game.

"It's certainly easy to get the guys excited about playing because of who our opponent is... playing Birmingham Southern is a big game," the coach added.

Huntingdon and Birmingham Southern kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Panther Stadium.

