It's rivalry week for the Huntingdon Hawks football team

Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...More >>
It’s common practice to see bigger schools begin their seasons with an easy win over smaller schools. Alabama opted for something different this season.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly press conference Tuesday. This week's matchup is a clash of the Tigers. Auburn travels to Clemson.More >>
It was the debut the Auburn Tigers have been waiting for. The debut of new quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham had a solid first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium throwing for 185 yards and two scores.More >>
Auburn (1-0) opened up strong against Georgia Southern (0-1) and never looked back, cruising to a 41-7 victory at Jordan-Hare Saturday night.More >>
Keep up with all the action from the kickoff of the 2017 season as Auburn takes on Georgia Southern.More >>
The Alabama State University Hornets are on the road this weekend as the team travels to Troy for the second game of the season.More >>
College football is in full force as the fourth annual White Water Classic is set to kick off this weekend in Phenix City.More >>
It's rivalry week for the Huntingdon Hawks. The team will hit the road to meet with Birmingham Southern Saturday night.More >>
Despite a loss on Saturday, two Faulkner Eagles were still honored by the Mid-South Conference as the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.More >>
This was not the way the Troy Trojans wanted to start the 2017 season with a 24-13 loss to the Boise State Broncos.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Troy University is preparing its football team, and its campus, for its home opener this weekend against Alabama State University.More >>
The University of Alabama Department of Athletics will collect donations to support United Way in its efforts to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery in the Houston area.More >>
Florida International University's games are coming to the Magic City this weekend because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Guardian Championship.More >>
