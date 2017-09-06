ACCS hires new director to head up aviation program

The Alabama Community College System has announced the appointment of Michael “Mac” McDaniel as their Director of Aviation Programs.

McDaniel is a more than 25 year veteran of the industry and previously served as the general manager of aircraft maintenance training at ExpressJet Airlines.

McDaniel said his focus will be on working with the more than 300 aerospace employers in Alabama to model an education program that fits the needs of employers.

“So when they produce a student, that student is work ready. That student has the ability to step into a career and advance that position,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel said he also was a graduate of a community college, which helped him on his way to his successful career.

McDaniel said there are times where there is a disconnect between the skills students have and what businesses need; however, McDaniel said he planned on working with employers to make sure the programs match up. His hope is to help create a pipeline for students of community college to well paying jobs.

“The potential is out there and the potential for growth is out there and we need to make sure we are connecting with those employers to give our students, our young students, a chance to be successful,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel will start his new position next month on Sept. 11.

