Montgomery racetrack offering storage space for hurricane evacue - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery racetrack offering storage space for hurricane evacuees

(Source: Montgomery Raceway Park/Facebook) (Source: Montgomery Raceway Park/Facebook)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Montgomery Raceway Park is opening its doors to anyone who may be affected by Hurricane Irma.

In a Facebook post, the track invited evacuees with mobile homes, race cars or large equipment to store them at their facility.

For more information, contact the track at 334-260-9660 or email mrpdragracing@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly