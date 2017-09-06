2017 Southern League Championship Series canceled due to Irma

The 2017 Southern League Championship Series has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma, the Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs confirmed Wednesday.

Instead, the winners of the best-of-5 North and South Division Series will be declared Co-Champions for the Southern League's 2017 season.

The Montgomery Biscuits made it into the playoffs. If the Biscuits win three of five against Chattanooga in the North Division playoffs, they will be Southern League co-champions.

“With an abundance of caution, I have made the hard decision to cancel our Championship Series,” League President Lori Webb explained. “Due to concerns for our players’ safety, coupled with potential shortages of gas, hotel rooms and other items that may hinder the many evacuees leaving the affected area, it seemed like the right thing to do. As this storm passes through, I hope for the best to all those in harm’s way.”

Also announced, the South Division Series has also been affected by the impending weather and evacuation. Game three (and games four and five, if necessary) will be relocated from Jacksonville, but the Jumbo Shrimp will remain the “home” team for all three contests.

Game three will be held in Pensacola, the host site of games one and two, while games four and five would be played in Biloxi.

