Tuskegee Golden Tigers look to 2017 White Water Classic

College football is in full force as the fourth annual White Water Classic is set to kick off this weekend in Phenix City. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are undefeated in the White Water Classic, winning three straight games against Albany State.

Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater says despite having that winning streak, Albany State is a different team compared to previous years.

Slater says the team has to be ready to play and match the intensity of Albany State, especially with this being the first conference game of the season for both teams.

Slater says the players realized their mistakes from last week's game at ASU and will try to correct them in Saturday's game. He also says he has been on edge all week getting ready for the game.

"I get nervous about practice," Slater said. "I don't get nervous for the game, but preparation for the game I do get nervous about."

Slater says the team has already had two practices this week and has two more remaining, then it will be mental preparation until the game.

Safety Jonah McCutcheon says he's excited.

"Every week is an excitement to play football," McCutcheon said. "I'm really excited to get Saturday here."

He also says the team will need to match the intensity of Albany State and play just as hard. He says it's important for the team to be ready to go on offense, defense, and special teams.

There will be several events for fans leading up to the game, including a barbecue competition, kids zone, and tailgating.

The White Water Classic kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City, Alabama.

