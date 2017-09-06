Head of RSA discusses world, national issues

The head of Alabama’s retirement system took stage in Montgomery Wednesday.

Dr. David Bronner discussed the problems of the world and the United States and what it means for Alabama.

He says a changing world economy and new leadership has changed how Alabama interacts with the world.

Bronner stresses sometimes Alabama needs to do a better job of attacking its problems, especially With less stable leadership both locally and abroad.

"That’s my very first point, basically I haven’t seen more difficult times than we are witnessing right now. And it is very difficult and you have players that are not too stable and it affects us all and affects the world," Bronner said.

Bronner says the state should look at attacking and fixing the state budget problem, which has followed the state for years.

