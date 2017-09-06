New barbershop opens in downtown Montgomery

Mayor Strange was the first customer at the Golden Shears and More. (Source: City of Montgomery)

A new barbershop opened Wednesday in downtown Montgomery.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new business, "Golden Shears and More." It is located on Monroe Street.

Mayor Todd Strange was the first customer, and leaders say there is nothing quite like the spot downtown. The barbershop offers hot shaves, massages and more.

"It's got the pedicure-manicure stations with the big, soft chairs and also TVs at every station so if you're watching sports or soap operas, whatever you want to watch, and headphones so you can pick out what you want to hear," said Tina McManama with MacZas LLC.

The owner of the business, Reggie Miller, points to the loft apartments and new businesses coming to downtown as a reason behind opening his newest location.

