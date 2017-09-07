Troy University preparing to host ASU in 2017 football home opener

Troy University is preparing its football team, and its campus, for its home opener this weekend against Alabama State University. Both teams come into this game with a 0-1 record.



Troy coach Neil Brown told reporters this week he was “ highly upset” about the Trojans performance against Boise State. His team started the season with a 24-13 loss. Brown's using the sting of that loss to "prepare with an edge", he says, and not repeat that performance against Alabama State.

"I think they're going to come in here and play with a lot of energy. I don't think they're real pleased with how their first game went either. So I think it's going to be a good football game and a really good atmosphere for the fans," said Brown.

Alabama State is equally upset, coming off a 14-6 loss against Tuskegee. Head Coach Brian Jenkins says he's preparing for Troy just like he would prepare for any other team. And that last week taught him some valuable lessons about his players.

"We're capable. We are capable. And if we do the right things, we can be a really good team. We can be special,” Jenkins said. “One thing that I got out of Saturday is that we can play for 4 quarters. Not one of our guys gave up. I think the attitude of our guys was wonderful. They were very disappointed but they showed a lot of class and good character after the game and that's the kind of team I'm trying to build."

The Trojans and the Hornets will resume a series that began in 1992. The last time these two teams met was in 2006.

“It marks a new era in the history of the University,” said ASU’s Interim President, Dr. Leon Wilson. “We’re hoping that this will catapult into more relationships among the schools.”

This match-up is known to bring a big crowd.

“It’s great to have Alabama State coming to campus,” said Troy Athletic Director Jeremy McClain.

And Alabama State plans to show up!

“We’ve got buses that are going down, and carloads. We have a motorcade of RVs that are going down,” explained Zillah Fluker, ASU’s Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “We’re excited because our fans are going to be hosting an Alumni Roundup. Our alumni chapters in the area will be coming together with the Montgomery chapter to invite all of our alums to come back and celebrate our reunion with Troy University.”

“We expect a big crowd to come from Montgomery,” Melvin Hines, ASU Athletic Director. “We have a tailgate tent going on at 2 p.m..”

“A large population of students will be attending the game,” ASU SGA President Nic Ivey added. “SGA will be providing fan busses for students to travel, we’ll also be carpooling.”

Troy University is urging everyone to arrive early.

“We don’t want anyone trying to find a parking spot or standing in line when kickoff starts,” McClain said.

Tickets are still available and will be for sale at Trojan Arena, the Trojan Center, and Gate 1 and Gate 2 of Veterans Memorial Stadium. A number of events are planned throughout the day.

“At 1 p.m. on the baseball field, we’re going to have our Kids Zone, which is free, we’ll have about 5-8 inflatables there,” “Troy Deputy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “We’re going to have the 30 year anniversary of our 1987 National Championship team, as well as our 10 year anniversary of our 2007 Championship team.”

“We’re family friendly, we have a lot of things for the kids to do,” added Faith Ward, Troy’s Alumni Coordinator.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.