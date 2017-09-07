Gov. Ivey officially enters gubernatorial race

Gov. Kay Ivey officially announced Thursday morning by email that she is formally entering the race for governor to seek a full term.

"Four months ago, I was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama," Ivey said in her announcement. "There hasn’t been a more humbling moment in my life. That so many of you have supported and prayed for me and my team means the world—and it’s our highest honor to serve you. I took over at one of that darkest times in our state’s memory. I’m proud to say we’ve steadied the ship. Now it’s time to steer it to continued conservative progress and prosperity.”

Speculation had been building since the moment Ivey was sworn-in as to whether she would seek a full term. For months she declined to specifically state her intentions, even while creating a campaign committee, a related nonprofit, and raising approximately $1 million in campaign donations.

The governor has also been crisscrossing the state in what she's dubbed a “Listen, Learn, Help, & Lead Tour”.

In her reelection announcement, Ivey said she had steadied the ship of state, seen job growth, and focused on education as part of an "aggressive agenda".

A statewide campaign kickoff is being planned for later in the fall.

Ivey won't win the Republican nomination without challenges. Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington, and state Senator Bill Hightower have all announced they'll seek the GOP nomination.

Ivey, who until April served as lieutenant governor, became Alabama's second female governor upon the resignation from office of Gov. Robert Bentley.

