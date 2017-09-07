Lighting Line hosts 3rd annual Burger Bash

The third year of the Montgomery Burger Bash is taking place in downtown Thursday.

According to officials with Lightning Line MGM, chefs from around the city will throw down downtown to determine who really has the best burger. The people of Montgomery will then decide which burger reigns supreme!

The Burger Bash, which is described as a competition style cook off, will take place on Lower Dexter Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. General admission tickets are $25 and include the ability to taste all the burgers and vote. VIP tickets are $50 and will include a Burger Bash t-shirt, a VIP drink cup and the ability to taste all of the burgers and vote.

This year’s competitors include:

Kowliga

Central

Montgomery Biscuits

Cork & Clever

Sundown East

NYC Gyro

D’Road Café

Cahawba House

Fire Meats Wood

Dreamland BBQ

Chris’ Hot Dogs

Itta Bena

Along with the array of burgers, the Alabama Sweet Tea Co. and Frios will be available for purchases, according to organizers.

All ages are welcome to attend this event. Organizers say you must have your ID present in order to purchase any alcoholic beverages. Parking is recommended in the two parking decks closest to Lower Dexter. Perry Street and Monroe Street parking will also be available.

If you have further questions or would like to know more about this event, please email lightinglinemgm@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.