Grand jury takes 'no action' in Prattville murder-suicide case

An Autauga County grand jury has taken "no action" in a January shooting investigation that left two people dead and a third injured.

The decision was based on a finding that it was a murder-suicide, according to District Attorney Randall Houston. No one will be charged because the suspect died, Houston said.

The murder-suicide happened on Irma Lane in Prattville back on Jan. 8 when Elizabeth Anne Rousseau, 44, and her husband Timothy John Rousseau, 50, were found dead inside their home.

Elizabeth's 24-year-old son, David Scott DeRamus, and the couple's daughter were also inside the home. She was uninjured but DeRamus suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators responded to the house that Sunday evening to reports of a domestic incident with shots fired. Details on what led to the shooting or who fired the shots were not released.

