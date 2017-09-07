Auburn vs. Clemson game still on as of Thursday despite Irma

As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.

"At this time, we have no changes to previously announced schedules," Clemson's athletics department announced Thursday morning. "Kickoff time remains 7 p.m. [6 p.m. CST]."

Athletics officials for both teams are closely monitoring the developments of Hurricane Irma, which could affect the Carolinas.

The Clemson athletics department said it's in contact with Auburn representatives, law enforcement, and government and weather officials as it continues to monitor the storm.

Auburn fans traveling to Clemson should be aware that because of demands on the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there may not be as many state troopers to assist with game day traffic management. Fans should be prepared for longer delays in coming into and leaving the area Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.