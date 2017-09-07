City officials: Hotels in Montgomery at full capacity

As many look to evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma, Montgomery officials say hotels in the capital city are at full capacity.

According to Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce, officials are continuing to monitor occupancy but as of now, rooms are full.

"At the moment, we are at capacity but we recommend anyone seeking accommodations to call our office for the latest updates as we will be monitoring local occupancy throughout the week and weekend,” Lewis says.

Lewis also recommends people contact hotels directly for the most up to date availability if they are seeking accommodations."

A quick search on Google for available hotel options in Montgomery and the surrounding area confirms hotels are sold out.

According to officials in Dothan, hotels in the area are also at full capacity.

Reporter Samantha Day is speaking with local officials and hotels representatives in Montgomery. She'll have the latest on hotel capacity coming up on air, online and on our app.

The Alabama EMA's office says several counties across Alabama are also opening shelters in anticipation of Florida evacuees. A list of where those shelters are located should be released soon. Also, those seeking hotel rooms and would like to check availability can call 1-800-Alabama.

