Pike Road Fire Department to host 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Sunday

For the sixth year in a row, the Pike Road Fire Department will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event to honor the memory of those who died.

On Sunday, climbers from across the state will gather to climb the 22 flights of stairs of the RSA tower in downtown Montgomery. The climbers will climb the flights five times, representing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Department officials say that during the climb, participants will carry with them the name badge of a fallen hero.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

