Fertility wrist tracker giving couples hope of getting pregnant

High tech bracelets and mobile apps are not just for tracking your steps or sleep, they're also helping women track their odds of getting pregnant.



Morgan Burns, 34, longs for children.

"I know we're meant to be parents. I don't know any other way to put it. It's just we're meant to be parents," said Burns.

But what she knows in her heart, her body won't deliver.

"You feel like less of a female. The one thing I'm supposed to be able to do, I'm not able to do."

Burns and her fiance have been trying for four years and during that time there have been three miscarriages. Six months ago, Morgan saw a 200 dollar ovulation tracker called AVA on Facebook.

"They'd had three successful pregnancies from when they had done their testing with and I just thought that is enough for me to say maybe I can just have one successful pregnancy."

During sleep, sensors monitor nine physiological parameters like skin temperature and heart rate which then calculate the very start of the fertile days of the month.

Dr. Daniela Carusi at Brigham and Women's Hospital said, "You don't have to make a chart and you don't have to interpret the chart because you have this app that is going to do it for you. It this seems like a very natural evolution of technology and monitors."

The ovulation test kit and fertility thermometers can only give, at most, two days warning.

So Burn says she'll continue to use AVA but will now consider infertility medical treatments.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News/NBC. All rights reserved.