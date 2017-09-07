Battle welcomes Gov. Ivey to governor's race

What do you tell the person whose job you're seeking to obtain? "Welcome" appears to be the message Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle had for Gov. Kay Ivey Thursday after she officially announced she'll seek a full term in the office.

Battle and several others will challenge Ivey for the GOP nomination next year.

“Our campaign isn’t going to be against one candidate," the north Alabama mayor said in a press statement. "It’s for a better Alabama. I’m looking forward to discussing our vision for Alabama’s future and giving our citizens the chance to compare my record over the last ten years as mayor to the record of others.”

Battle said he welcomes the governor to the discussion about jobs, infrastructure, and education.

The mayor's campaign credited him with recruiting and creating 20,000 jobs, or more than 60 percent of the job growth in Alabama, since he took office in Huntsville more than eight years ago.

