Resources for Irma evacuees coming to Alabama

Thousands of Florida residents are fleeing the state as Category 5 Hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall. Several resources are becoming available for them in Alabama.

SHELTERS

With hotels reaching full capacity across the state, several shelters are opening to receive evacuees.

City of Montgomery Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Martha Earnhardt says that Alabama State University's Dunn-Oliver Acadome will open as a shelter starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Acadome is located at 915 S Jackson St in Montgomery. The opening is being coordinated with the county EMA and the Red Cross.

Several other counties in Alabama are opening shelters for evacuees:

Etowah County

Talladega (the Talladega Superspeedway will be open for evacuees to camp on)

Blount County

The Montgomery Raceway Park is also opening its doors to evacuees with mobile homes, race cars, or large equipment to store them at their facility.

Montgomery, Houston, Covington, and Coffee counties are opening shelters to receive livestock from areas in Irma's path.

The Alabama Tourism Department is also tracking hotel availability for evacuees seeking rooms. Evacuees can call 1-800-Alabama.

TRAFFIC

Highway 31 North near Washington Ferry Road in Montgomery is seeing major delays due to FEMA trucks entering the staging area for Hurricane Irma response. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Alabama State Troopers have noted an increase in traffic in south Alabama and are monitoring conditions and concentrating patrol operations on main roadways in support of neighboring states' evacuation efforts.

The City of Dothan in southeast Alabama has issued a traffic advisory as evacuation traffic packs the roadways. The city advises motorists avoid South Oates Street (US 231 S), the west side of Ross Clark Circle (AL 210) and the Montgomery Highway (US 231 N) when possible. Motorists who must use these routes should drive with caution and expect delays. Heavy evacuation traffic is expected to continue through next week.

The City of Dothan also released a statement regarding alleged gas shortages, stating:

We have received information that the gas stations in Dothan, Alabama are out of fuel due to the high number of evacuees from Florida. At this time, we have no reason to believe this is factual. According to City Manager Mike West, "There may be isolated providers that are out of a particular grade of fuel; however, this is not the case at all stores. All hotels in the City are sold out through the weekend but the City of Dothan stands ready to assist those coming from Florida in any way that can."

WAITING OUT THE STORM

Landmark Park is adding extra activities to its schedule for the influx of evacuees. The park will show educational movies in its interpretive center auditorium and will have a planetarium show every day for the next week at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and free for children two and under. For more information visit their website.

PET HELP

The Montgomery Humane Society says it will provide shelter to any displaced people's pets. If your pet has a particular type of food it needs, please bring it. Please make sure you're pet's microchip contact information is up-to-date.

The MCHS is located at 1150 John Overton Drive in Montgomery.

FURTHER ASSISTANCE

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange advises Irma evacuees to use the zip code 36104 for 211 for service calls. Visitors in Montgomery can also check out this link for all of their needs during their stay.

