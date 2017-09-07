Resources for Irma evacuees coming to Alabama

Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
A federal appeals court has rejected the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the U.S. under the president's travel ban.More >>
The Alabama Community College System has announced the appointment of Michael “Mac” McDaniel as their Director of Aviation Programs.More >>
The Alabama Community College System has announced the appointment of Michael “Mac” McDaniel as their Director of Aviation Programs.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.More >>
Donald Trump Jr. will be interviewed by staff on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is one of three congressional committees investigating the meddling and possible Russian links to his Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.More >>