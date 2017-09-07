1 suspect in armed Prattville carjacking arrested after Selma chase

The victim, on left, is seen on surveillance running away to get help as the suspects drive off in her car. (Source: Prattville Police Department)

One person has been arrested and others are being sought in connection with the early Monday morning armed carjacking of a woman in Prattville.

Wednesday, law enforcement received a tip that the stolen vehicle was in Selma, which Selma police subsequently found. A chase started after the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies joined the investigation and helped locate one of the two occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Keenan Reynolds, 20, of Selma.

Reynolds was arrested late Wednesday evening and charged with one count of robbery. He's being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Investigators continue their search for other suspects in the case.

