Amanda: Updated look at Hurricane Irma's track

Quiet weather continues in Alabama, and it will likely last through the weekend; unfortunately, the same can not be said for our friends in Florida as we are watching Hurricane Irma as it approaches the United States over the next few days.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest at a speed of roughly 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days with a potential decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track below, you see the eye of Irma should continue to move between Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos later on this afternoon. The hurricane will then move across the southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the central Bahamas by Friday.

With maximum sustained winds staying close to 175 mph, Irma is still considered to be a strong category 5 hurricane. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

By early Sunday morning, a still major hurricane will be passing close to the eastern seaboard of Florida.

Current thinking still keeps impacts to Alabama very minimal: a few isolated showers and some gusty winds are possible by the time we start the workweek, especially in our eastern counties.

