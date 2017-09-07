Prattville Primary School teacher continues family legacy

Prattville is a very special place for a lot of people. For one teacher at the Prattville Primary School, it's the town she has called home her entire life. Her name is June Lambert.

Mrs. Lambert comes from a long line of educators in this town.

"I think it is in my gene pool," she said. "My great grandmother was the principal here [at Prattville Primary], and my grandmother was a first grade teacher, and my mother was a high school teacher. So I just felt it, you know?"

When she had the opportunity to pick which grade to teach, it was an easy decision selecting first graders. She loves knowing she is helping to build a solid educational foundation for our youth.

"I have always enjoyed watching them bloom and blossom," said Mrs. Lambert. "It is kind of like a clean slate, and you watch them literally grow over that span of time in a year."

This southern belle has a heart of gold she has been sharing in the classroom for over 24 years. Parents have taken notice, too, and that's why one sent in the Class Act nomination.

It means a great deal to Mrs. Lambert that her hard work has been noticed by her parents.

"That makes it all worth it," she said. "It lets me know that I am doing something good for them and they remember it. I am really tickled."

Congrats Mrs. Lambert - you're this week's Class Act!

