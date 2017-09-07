FIRST ALERT ROAD REPORT: Montgomery traffic issues

The view of I-85 from the Alabama Department of Transportation. (Source: ALDOT)

Commuters should remain vigilant as they drive around the Montgomery area Thursday afternoon. Several areas have shown major delays.

There is some good news to report. An update to the two-vehicle crash that was causing issues on I-85 northbound near downtown Montgomery and the Forest Avenue exit has been cleared and traffic is moving again. Police said the crash involved minor injuries.

With the clearing of the I-85 crash, the I-65/85 interchange is also flowing again at this time.

HWY 31 IN MONTGOMERY

If your commute sees you taking U.S. Highway 31, beware that the northbound lanes near Washington Ferry Road in Montgomery are seeing delays at this hour, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The delays stem from FEMA trucks entering a staging area in preparation for a response to Hurricane Irma.

Motorists should seek an alternate route at this hour.

