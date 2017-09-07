Dothan to host USTA Alabama Mixed Doubles Championship

Over 500 tennis players from across Alabama will be down in Dothan competing for the USTA mixed doubles league championship.

"The teams that are here have already won their local league and are advancing to the state hoping to win that and then advance onto the USTA Southern Sectional Championship," said league director Ruth Anne Bendall.

The City of Dothan has hosted this event for the last several years and continues to impress tournament officials.

"Westgate and Dothan country club and Azalea's swim and tennis do a great job in that they provide us the facilities with fabulous hospitality throughout the event for all players," Bendall said.

Tuscaloosa natives Kent Gardner and Adanys Payne are looking for the three-peat in the Circle City and advance to sections for the third straight year.

"It would mean a lot to get another opportunity to go to nationals," said Gardner. "It's going to be fun."

"It would mean the world to us to be able to go back to sectionals and hopefully pull it through this time," said Payne.

Some of these players didn't pick up a racket until they were past their prime.

"We've got lots of women who didn't start until their 40s, 50s, and even 60s," said Bendall. "I have one captain in our Birmingham local league who is a captain and she was 90 something years old and her and her friends play in a league, play every week. He keeps them young."

The action will continue all throughout the weekend at the Westgate Tennis Center with the winners advancing to the sectionals in Arkansas next month.

