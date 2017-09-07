Dothan to host USTA Alabama Mixed Doubles Championship

Over 500 tennis players from across Alabama will be down in Dothan competing for the USTA mixed doubles league championship.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
As of Thursday morning, the No. 13 Auburn Tigers are still expected to travel to South Carolina over the weekend where they'll take on the defending national champion and No. 3-ranked Clemson Tigers.More >>
Troy University is preparing its football team, and its campus, for its home opener this weekend against Alabama State University.More >>
The University of Alabama Department of Athletics will collect donations to support United Way in its efforts to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery in the Houston area.More >>
Florida International University's games are coming to the Magic City this weekend because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Volunteers are still needed for the upcoming Guardian Championship.More >>
The Alabama State University Hornets are on the road this weekend as the team travels to Troy for the second game of the season.More >>
College football is in full force as the fourth annual White Water Classic is set to kick off this weekend in Phenix City.More >>
The 2017 Southern League Championship Series has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma, the Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs confirmed Wednesday.More >>
