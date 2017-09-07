FL flight school evacuates students, planes to Tuskegee's Moton Field

Planes from Aviation College in Florida have found a safe spot to stage in Tuskegee, Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Florida flight school is staging its planes and students in central Alabama ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Thursday, Moton Field in Tuskegee became the new, makeshift campus for Aviation College of Fort Pierce, Florida.

"It’s been a pretty long day,” admitted James Simpson, a flight student from Aviation College. "We’ve traveled about four hours to get here today, myself and all the pilots have traveled here from the east coast of Florida.”

Planes are coming in non-stop now at Moton Field. Some are forced to refuel and head for Huntsville due to lack of hotel space @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/NhghgwVsPj — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) September 7, 2017

Students landed their single engine planes one after the next at Moton Field. For Simpson, this is his second evacuation while attending Aviation College.

“I think everybody made adequate preparations,” Simpson stated. “The college took steps to evacuate people, personnel, and aircraft so there’s

no reason to be worried about everything.”

We are Moton Field in Tuskegee, where a Ft. Pierce, FL flight school is staging planes for Irma. Around 30 planes are expected @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/pVjuNjd9RE — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) September 7, 2017

Thomas Day with Golden Aviation in Tuskegee has been working for days to get the students and staff lodging in Alabama.

“They are trying to get ahead of the game before it gets too close to get out,” Day said of the students in Fort Pierce. “We are trying to assist them with that.”

Lodging has been an issue. Montgomery and Birmingham hotels are at capacity, according to Day. Some of the planes will stay at Moton Field but others will refuel and fly to Huntsville to search for lodging.

For Simpson and his colleagues, there's no definite date for when they'll return to Fort Pierce.

“We will be here as long as the college deems necessary,” he said.

Despite the expense of flying, staging the planes is a major cost-saving measure for Aviation College.

“Pretty much all airplanes are aluminum cans,” Day said. “It doesn't take much to get wind over the wings, it will fly away. Most of these airplanes you see behind me, they can range anywhere between $50,000 to $100,000."

Without planes, the college’s course study is thrown off course.

“When planes start going down, students aren't flying and instructors aren't working," Day added. "It destroys the flow."

