New program fosters Troy University students' business dreams

A historic bank building in downtown Troy will soon house a new kind of bank dedicated to developing students' business ideas.

The former bank building on Troy’s downtown square, recently purchased by the Troy University Foundation, will be the location for the IDEA Bank, an initiative of the Sorrell College of Business aimed at cultivating and supporting student entrepreneurs by teaching them business practices and applications.

They will launch business ventures in collaboration with faculty, fellow students and mentors from the community.

The program will be supported by a $500,000 donation from Troy Bank and Trust, a partnership announced Thursday during a press conference at the IDEA Bank location.

“It's going to be a very flexible space that we'll create on the first floor. It will house our Small Business Development Center. This space is going to made for students. Ultimately, what we would like to see is a living environment on the second floor so students can work on their business here but also have the opportunity to live here in downtown Troy," said Judson Edwards, Dean of the Sorrell College of Business.

He called it a “learning, living laboratory” for students.

The IDEA Bank - which stands for Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Accelerator - will streamline the process for students who need help with a business venture.

The program will be used to assist students in learning, creating, collaborating, experimenting and launching new products and businesses.

The first step is the resign of the university’s entrepreneurship minor and it will be titled the Troy Bank and Trust Entrepreneurship Program.

Some of the goals are to teach the application of entrepreneurship and business principles and develop a comprehensive view of innovation of operations in both established business, as well as startup operations.

A key inspiration for the IDEA Bank was Troy University senior Avalon Dudinsky, a marketing major who successfully launched a business selling the all-purpose seasoning “Stan’s Stuff.”

She did so with the help of various University resources, including the Small Business Development Center and collaboration with the graphic design program. However, she said the process of finding and bringing together those resources was not easy so she worked to change that with the help of all the entities involved.

“We wanted to get people excited about the idea of an entrepreneurship center that would cater to students, provide everything under one roof and provide a living and learning facility,” she said.

She was proud to stand at the press conference with her product and see the result of all of her hard work and determination.

"I am excited to be on the forefront of this project. I think it's really cool to be a part of developing something that's going to impact generations of students to come. I'd love to come back one day as an alumni and be a mentor to all of the students that come through this program,” Dudinsky added.

The building is located at 63 South Court Square in Troy.

“It will help us attach the university to the downtown area which is very important for us. It will also help us as a bank to support the local community. It’s a win-win for us and will support everyone,” said Jeff Kervin, President of Troy Bank & Trust.

