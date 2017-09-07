Alabama prepares for nursing home evacuees from Florida

Alabama's Nursing Home Association is working with nursing home facilities in Florida to coordinate providing accommodations for residents, according

to spokesperson John Matson.

Right now, it's not clear how many patients will need a room or how many spaces are available in Alabama.

"We do have reasonable assurance that the majority of the nursing homes could accept a handful to several evacuees coming from nursing homes in Florida," said Matson.

One of the nursing homes already identified as having space is the Henry County Health and Rehabilitation Facility. The center has 142 beds. Right now, 100 are occupied. Chuck Houston, administrator at the facility, says they have enough staff to be able to care for at least 12 evacuees. They would need more staff at the facility to accommodate more evacuees.

"We'll take whoever we can as long as we have people to take care of them," said Houston.

The Alabama Board of Nursing has instituted its emergency rule, so nurses who practice in Florida can practice temporarily in Alabama if they accompany nursing home residents.

Houston says preparation at their facility has been two-pronged, making sure they are ready if Alabama gets any severe weather and preparing for more patients.

"We saw this out there earlier in the week. We've already ordered extra supplies. We've got food on hand. We didn't know if it was coming our way. And we're still not out of the woods yet. We've already prepared so that will go into if we take someone," said Houston.

It also requires tedious preparation to transport the patients and get them acclimated to their new surroundings.

"Those who live in nursing homes have very critical medical conditions. It's not a simple process of packing a suitcase and hopping in your family car," said Matson.

It involves making sure a patient's medical needs are able to be met during travel and once the patient arrives.

Matson said it's not clear how long patients will stay at facilities. It depends on the extent of the damage in Florida and how long it takes those areas to recover.

