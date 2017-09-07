Selma city school district has new superintendent

The Selma City School Board announced Dr. Avis Williams as its new superintendent Thursday evening.

Dr. Williams was one of the five candidates the board interviewed. The board said they liked Williams because she is innovative and has a clear set of expectations with measures to keep the system accountable. The board members said they also liked the points she made for the system.

“She had a 30-day plan and 60 to 90-day plan,” School Board President Johnny Moss said. “There were very specific priorities she wanted to work in. I could see her taking those priorities and hitting the ground with those priorities and moving them forward.”

Dr. Williams is currently serving as the assistant superintendent for Tuscaloosa City Schools. Moss confirmed she accepted the position and said she is excited about starting and showed an eagerness to move to Selma during her interview.

“When people want to move to your city, they show a commitment level and they show that they want to invest in the city,” Moss said. “She showed that, she demonstrated that and she was very clear about moving here, getting to work and getting involved in the community.”

Moss said they still need to iron out the details of the contract.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.