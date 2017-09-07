ASU Acadome opens as shelter for evacuees

The city of Montgomery has opened a shelter at Alabama State University's Dunn-Oliver Acadome for evacuees. This is an effort that's been coordinated with the Montgomery County EMA, Red Cross and ASU.

The doors of ASU's Acadome opened at 6 p.m. as a shelter. Hotels filling up across the city and calls to the EMA brought forth the decision to open up this shelter.

"This is a safe haven they can come to. They will be fed and they're going to be safe," said Kelly Hodges, Central Alabama Red Cross Executive Director.

Red Cross volunteers have made arrangements for meals, brought snacks and set up cots for evacuees.

"It is basically their home away from home," said Hodges.

The shelter is staffed with nurses and mental health professionals to help the Florida residents fleeing the state as hurricane Irma moves closer to making landfall.

"It's very important to be able to verbalize what they are feeling and what they are experiencing. They have decisions to make and they don't know what's going to happen in the next few days," said Jean Davis, Red Cross Volunteer.

ASU has not only made the Acadome available, but faculty staff and students are taking it a step further to make sure everyone feels welcomed to their campus.

"We already have a group that's collecting personal items like toothbrushes and toothpaste and so forth. We welcome them as our guest," said Zillah Fluker, ASU VP of Institutional Advancement.

"This is just an opportunity for us to show how much we care about service," said Sha'diamond Mayfield, Miss Alabama State.

There are several ways community members can help. Right now items aren't needed, but financial contributions and volunteers are welcomed.

Only service animals are allowed inside the shelter. The Red Cross is partnering with the Montgomery Humane Society to house other pets.

