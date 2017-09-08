Autauga Academy game at Graceville High School canceled

Autauga Academy head coach Bobby Carr tells WSFA 12 Sports the Generals game against Graceville High School in Florida on Friday has been canceled due to Hurricane Irma.

Carr says there will be no makeup game between the two schools.

Autauga Academy is 3-0 on the season.

The Generals return to the field on Sept. 15 when they travel to Pickens Academy.

