MGM Regional Airport announces new food, plans to improve passenger experience

Think about the last time you went out of town. Did you fly out of Montgomery Regional Airport? Airport officials are working to become top of mind when you book your next trip.

The airport now has a strategic plan in place, a vision of what it needs to do to meet the needs of the community.

“The overall vision for the airport is number one the customer experience, that's the catalyst for everything that we do,” said MGM board chair Tammy Fleming.

You'll notice improvements as soon as you turn off of Highway 80. There is new signage on all of the entryway doors, and the airport has added a new curbside concierge service and a wheelchair service to make sure everyone is able to get where they need to go. Inside the airport, you'll notice new directional signs using international symbols found in airports around the world.

One of the biggest upgrades the airport has made recently is cell phone charging stations! Over the last month or so, the airport has added new kiosks with surrounding seats where you can plug in your phone while you wait for your flight.



“All of those things come into play with the time that the passenger spends either departing or arriving at this airport. and that's valuable,” Fleming explained. “That's how we maintain and keep our customers and hopefully grow the enplanements of the airport.”

MGM Regional Airport is also working to improve the Security process for passengers. Airport consultant Jeremiah Gerald described MGM’s as efficient but said more can be done.

“We are working with our local TSA reps to bring in an even more efficient experience with the TSA pre-check opportunity,” said Gerald. “We don’t have an actual que lane here, but we are working with local TSA reps to put that in there. It enables the frequent traveler, someone who’s a part of that program, to get to the front of the line and they're screened a little differently the rest of the general public.”

As MGM continues to grow, it’s committed to growing alongside the Montgomery community. That includes the Korean community.

"Our Korean citizens are such an important part of our community, we love our Korean neighbors. They're our friends, they go to church with us,” said Anna Buckalew with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. “Hyundai and the suppliers have been a huge economic boom for our area, million and millions of dollars of economic impact. And so the airport, rightfully so. is embracing that culture."

“It’s something that’s very important for us,” Gerald added. “We have customer service training, and we’re bringing in some cultural elements to that training because this is a very unique market as it relates to Asian traffic and Asian presence.”

There are several directional signs written in Korean around the airport and is considering Asian cuisine in the airport. Speaking of food, a major construction project is about to begin at MGM on a restaurant and bar that will service both the secure and non-secure sides of the airport.

“New concessions, new retail, food, and beverage locations coming soon,” Gerald announced this morning on Today in Alabama. “We expect to have this open before the end of the year, hopefully leading up to the holidays.”

Montgomery Regional Airport serves about 350,000 travelers a year and offers flights through Delta and American Airlines.

