Selma man dies after antique car crashes, overturns

Alabama State Troopers have identified the victim killed in a Thursday afternoon crash in Autauga County.

John Percy Daves, 74, of Selma, died after the 1931 Ford Model A he was driving left the road and overturned. Daves was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene, Troopers confirmed.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Autauga County Road 15. That's approximately 15 miles west of Prattville.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

