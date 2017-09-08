Biscuits to offer free game tickets to Irma evacuees

The Montgomery Biscuits have announced that they will offer free tickets to Friday’s playoff game against the Chattanooga Lookouts to any Hurricane Irma evacuees.

According to Biscuits officials, anyone who shows a Florida ID or mentions their displacement at the Biscuits box office will receive a complimentary box seat for the 6:35 p.m. game.

"We wanted to show our support for those in harm's way as best we could, and giving folks a night of entertainment to hopefully take their minds off of what's happening down in Florida was the least we could do", said Biscuits General Manager, Scott Trible. "We hope those staying in Montgomery feel at home with everything this great city has to offer and enjoy spending a night with America's pastime in downtown Montgomery."

The Biscuits are currently battling the Chattanooga Lookouts in the Southern League Northern Divisional Series and are tied in the series 1-1 after their win Thursday night.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the Southern League Championship Series was canceled, so the winner of this best of five series will be crowned "Co-Champions" of the Southern League, along with the winner of the Southern Divisional Series.

