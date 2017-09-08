Rutledge woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Rutledge woman. Brenda E. Haire, 67, died Thursday when her 2014 Ford Mustang left the roadway, hit a culvert, then overturned.

Troopers said Haire was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

The crash happened on Crenshaw County Road 7, located about eight miles northwest of Rutledge.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor.

