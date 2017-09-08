Agencies across AL gearing up for response to Hurricane Irma

Agencies across the state are gearing up to help those who are evacuating from the path of Hurricane Irma.

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey urged the public to prepare for hurricane season and to continue monitoring the track of Hurricane Irma as it heads closer to the United States coast.

The State Emergency Management Agency has activated to a level 3, allowing outside agencies to the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate necessary state resources.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says it is prepared to support the state efforts and those states that have requested assistance.

According to the ADPH, officials have been conducting daily conference calls with the other seven states of the FEMA Region IV to assess the needs and availability of resources.

The ADPH has rostered one medical needs team for possible deployment into the affected area after landfall. They also have teams across the state to support medical needs shelters as needed.

If you are evacuating or you know someone who is, click this link for the latest information including available shelters and hotel vacancies.

Here are a few items to keep in mind as you are getting prepared for a hurricane or a tropical storm:

Know where to go. Get the latest information from your local emergency management agency regarding evacuation routes.

Prepare your disaster supply kit, including a flashlight, batteries, cash, first aid supplies, medications, and copies of your critical information if you need to evacuate.

Make a family emergency communication plan just in case you and your loved ones are separated during the storm.

Ensure your phone is receiving the latest text or email alerting notifications.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.