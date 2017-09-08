19-year-old charged in Montgomery shooting

Montgomery Police have charged a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting that left another teen seriously injured.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Jacobi Johnson, 19, has been charged with assault first degree and shooting into an occupied building.

Duckett says the charges are related to an incident that happened in the 3100 block of Sheldon Lane. A teenage male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a dispute over a game of dice. The investigation identified Johnson as one of three suspects involved.

Two other suspects Justin Martin, 22, and Allen Miles, 17, were also arrested and charged in connection to the assault, Duckett says.

Johnson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force where he was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.