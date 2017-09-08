Military helicopters relocating to Maxwell AFB ahead of Irma

Helicopters from the U.S. Army and Navy are being pulled away from the Florida coast ahead of the Hurricane Irma.
Friday, dozens of choppers were flown from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville to Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.
Four helicopters landing at @MaxwellAFB from the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Gc0Spcb0oG— Samantha Day (@SamanthaDayWSFA) September 8, 2017
Here's three more landing at @MaxwellAFB. pic.twitter.com/6YJ7c7ePWX— Samantha Day (@SamanthaDayWSFA) September 8, 2017
Maxwell is also being used as a staging area for FEMA relief efforts. Currently, there are more than 600 18-wheelers amassed to provide supplies and relief once the hurricane passes.
There are around 600 trucks at @MaxwellAFB right now, ready to deliver supplies to those affected by #HurricaneIrma. pic.twitter.com/xX62khX3cO— Samantha Day (@SamanthaDayWSFA) September 8, 2017
In addition to Montgomery, ?more than 50 of Fort Rucker's UH-72 "Lakota" light utility helicopters are also flying to north Alabama where they're landing at Redstone Arsenal.
